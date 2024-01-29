GH Mouthpiece, a popular media personality, has opened up about her reluctance to marry despite being in a committed relationship with her partner, with whom she shares two children.

Speaking on The Delay Show, GH Mouthpiece expressed her reservations about the institution of marriage, citing fear and a preference for cohabitation.

Acknowledging her partner’s readiness to formalise their union, GH Mouthpiece admitted to being the one causing the delay, confessing her apprehension towards marriage.

She explained that, the joy she experiences from their unmarried yet loving relationship surpasses the desire for a formal marriage, which she believes comes with its own set of challenges.

“I’m the one causing the delay. I’m scared of the institution called marriage. We’re currently savoring the beauty of our relationship, and I see many others who share in the joy. I hope to cherish him forever.”

Asked if she is not scared of losing her partner due to her reluctance, a confident GH Mouthpiece, known in private life as Adwoa Asuama said, “We will marry but he should wait. He won’t meet anyone. My baby daddy has changed the narrative that all men are the same, all men are womanizers. He is not like that. Once I’ve not messed up, he is going nowhere.”

Watch full interview:

