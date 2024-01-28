Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 is set to dazzle viewers with a diverse group of talented contestants.

They include five males and 25 females who are ready to showcase their musical prowess and compete for the coveted title.

In Group 1 is made up of a dynamic lineup of ambitious young talents between the ages of 8 to 13.

The contestants include: Acheampong Osei Prosper (11-years-old), Yaa Nyarko Blankson (11), Spendilove Konadu (11), Tawiah Mabel (12), Bridget Adjei Moku (12), Ohemaa Perez (13), Bemice Fataa (13), Donald Asamoah Yawson (13), Mariam VS. Zakariah (11), Clara Aboagye (12), Heartwe’l Akuffo (10), Ansah Hannah Mantebea (12), Ellene Wematu Atinga (11), LeeAnn Ewurabena Koranteng (12), and Maltilda Narh (12).

Group 2 boasts another set of impressive talents, comprising: Ollia Essuman (10), Emmanuel Anime (12), Zainab Isshak (12), Samuel Arvelo Acquah (11), Precious Baiden (8), Emmanuel D.E Acquah (10), Vera Quainco (12), Constance Yankey (13), Gifty Siame (13), Musa Nadis (12), Adjei Aseda Celestina (10), James Obrempong (12), Regina Okantah Datibea (12), Jessica Ashaa Quaye (13), and Hamdela G Zakari (12).

These young contestants reflect the rich diversity and talent in Ghana’s young generation of musicians.

As Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 unfolds, viewers can anticipate a captivating journey, filled with unique performances from these promising youngsters.

Stay tuned to witness the unfolding chapters of this musical adventure every Sundays at 3:pm.