The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, says the Ashanti region has received a fair share of 123 project executions since the beginning of the year.

According to him, these projects are geared towards impacting the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians.

“The projects we offer to the communities include astroturf, boreholes, and sanitary facilities. The GNPC has completed 57 boreholes, 43 classroom blocks, 10 astroturfs, and other facilities, for a total of 123 projects in the Ashanti region,” he stated.

Dr Eduah said the interventions of the GNPC Foundation include the education and training approach, where scholarships are offered to needy Ghanaian students, as well as special capacity building for skill development.

“In terms of infrastructure, we have done a lot, concerning classroom blocks, dormitories, science blocks, sick bays and dining halls,” he noted.

The Foundation also has interventions in health, with the goal of bridging the doctor-patient ratio through the training of medical professionals.

“In that regard, we have trained 200 doctors in Cuba and the selections were done by the Health Ministry,” said Dr. Eduah.

He said the GNPC continues to receive requests from traditional authorities, opinion leaders, and the board of trustees and we will come on those requests.

He spoke at the commissioning of some classroom units and toilet facilities in some schools and communities in the Ashanti region.

“We are currently working in all 16 regions, starting from the Western region, the enclave of oil production,” said Dr. Eduah.

ALSO READ: