In the heart of academic prowess at the Sarah Mensah Auditorium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) unfolded its first contest with fervour and determination.

Three schools, Anlo SHS, Nkoranza SHS, and Bompe SHS, gathered under the gleaming lights, their minds sharp and aspirations high.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the competition kicked off. Nkoranza SHS took an early lead, showcasing their depth of knowledge in both science and mathematics.

The tension in the air was palpable, but Anlo SHS, with their unwavering determination and sheer brilliance, steadily closed the gap.

With every question, Anlo SHS displayed not just intelligence but also teamwork, their synergy evident in every correct answer.

The quiz mistress threw challenging questions their way, testing their understanding of complex scientific theories and intricate mathematical problems.

Anlo SHS met each challenge with enthusiasm and acumen.As the contest progressed, Anlo SHS took the lead, their answers resonating with confidence.

The audience was captivated by their performance, witnessing a remarkable display of intellect and composure.

Nkoranza SHS, although valiant in their efforts, found it difficult to keep up with Anlo’s pace.

In the final moments of the quiz, Anlo SHS stood tall with 48 points, a testament to their dedication and knowledge.

Nkoranza SHS, displaying determination throughout the competition, concluded with 32 points, showcasing their academic prowess as well.

The victory of Anlo SHS echoed through the halls of the Sarah Mensah Auditorium, a triumph celebrated not just by the school but by everyone present.

