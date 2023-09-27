Primetime Limited has launched the 2023 National Championship edition and preliminary stage balloting of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The launch forms part of the 30th anniversary celebration since the inception of the programme in 1993.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Conference Hall in Accra.

The total number of schools contesting for the coveted trophy and the bragging rights in this year’s national championship race is 147.

Out of the total number, 27 schools have already succeeded in participating in the one-eighth stage of the national championship with 117 schools participating in the preliminary stage.

As we enter a new month, the Thirtieth Anniversary edition of the NSMQ draws ever closer.



The remaining seven are private schools that were unveiled during the launch as part of the participating schools in the national championship race.

The remaining seven are private schools that were unveiled during the launch as part of the participating schools in the national championship race.

The schools include; Hope College, Louis Rutten SHS, Otoo Memorial SHS, Regentropfen SHS, Sonrise Christian High School, St Andrews SHS and Wallahs Academy.

Also, the schools that would participate in the prelims were placed in three pots namely; Pot A, B and C with a total number of 39 schools in each pot.

It's the time of the year again!

Tomorrow, the stage will be set for the #NSMQ2023 National Championship, with the balloting exercise.



A school from Pot A will compete against a school from Pots B and C. Don’t miss it!

A school from Pot A will compete against a school from Pots B and C.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu congratulated all the schools who have battled fiercely to participate in the national championship.

She was optimistic that, the schools would do well in the competition and put in all their effort to clinch the trophy.

“We wish all the participating teams the very best as they prepare to display their quick-thinking skills, knowledge and brilliance on the NSMQ stage” she said.

She also welcomed the seven private schools who have joined the competition for the first time, expressing hope that they will love the experience and become an integral part of the programme in the subsequent years.

Mrs Mensa-Bonsu noted that, the importance of the launch and the celebration was to recognise and appreciate their stakeholders.

“To all our sponsors old and new, we are grateful for the unravelling support you have given to us over the years. Our sincere appreciation goes to our main sponsors – the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education for all the support you have given us for three decades, we are immensely grateful.

We give applause to our main sponsors over the years, Unilever Ghana Limited for bringing the NSMQ to life as a brilliant science and maths quiz and for coming back as a supporting sponsor for the 30th anniversary edition,” she stated.

She thanked Guinness Ghana Bureau, GETFund and the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) for standing in the gap in a time of great need and “keeping the torch blazing.”

Mrs Mensa-Bonsu expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his support to the programme through the Free SHS Secretariat of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

She also thanked President Akufo-Addo for his personal invitation to congratulate the NSMQ champions at the Jubilee House since 2017.

She acknowledged the participation of GOIL PLC, JoyNews, Absa Bank, Prudential Life Insurance among others for being with the programme for several years and for their long-standing commitment to the NSMQ and Primetime Ltd.

The Primetime Ltd Managing Director also thanked her outfit for their immense contribution to the success of the programme over the past years.

“The team of consultants and quiz mistress and all crew members of the NSMQ, we’ve all been working very hard this many months in preparation for NSMQ 2023 and we will deliver,” she said.

She noted that, while the NSMQ celebrates its triumphs over the past 30 years, it acknowledges the many difficulties they have had, mostly financial difficulties.

“Successfully running a competition, the size and scope of the NSMQ is no new feet and requires immense logistic and financial support. We have shown that even Covid-19 could not stop us.

“However, financial distress would certainly undo the great work that we have done these past three decades,” she added.

Mrs Mensa-Bonsu clarified that, there are still many opportunities ahead, emphasising her confidence that if they apply the same dedication, devotion and commitment to the course they have had over the past 30 years, the NSMQ will continue to grow and succeed.

The preliminary stage competition is scheduled from Friday, October 6, to Monday, October 9, 2023.

The die is cast. The contests are set. Which contest are you looking forward to? #NSMQ30 #NSMQ2023 #Primetime pic.twitter.com/FHJRrkw1xg — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) September 27, 2023

The schools competing in the preliminary rounds for the one-eighth slot were selected from each of the three pots (Pot A, B and C).