Former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen says he has no interest in heated exchanges with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The now-independent Alan, announcing his exit from the NPP on Monday, made some claims including suggestions that the party had been hijacked by a selected few.

He also reiterated that the upcoming Super Delegates Conference is skewed in favour of a particular candidate.

However, the party, in a press conference in response to Mr Kyerematen’s exit, debunked his claims noting that it was just an excuse to leave.

Responding to this assertion in an interview with JoyNews’ Evans Mensah, Mr Kyerematen was not willing to go on that tangent with any party member.

“I have no appetite or interest in having a banter about what I have said and what party officials are saying. I don’t think that it helps me and the people of this country to keep on having these conversations,” he said.

He added, “I am part of the system, I have been a senior member of a party, I have done what I can – it was time for me to move on and I have moved on.”

He noted that everyone is entitled to have an opinion over the statement he put across.

According to him, the people must be allowed to decide on the matter based on the cases the two have made so far.

The former Minister resigned from the governing NPP on Monday, September 26.

The presidential aspirant who placed third during the party’s Super Delegates Congress will contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate.

At a much-publicised press conference, he explained that “under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”

He further indicated that “my decision to contest as an Independent Candidate will not destroy the Party, but instead provide the Party an opportunity to participate in a Government of National Unity in the future, and avoid the risk of going into opposition with no dividends, in what arguably will be a difficult general election in 2024.

