Independent presidential hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen says as a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is inappropriate to come out and condemn government especially when he is aware of the current economic hardship.

Mr. Kyerematen says although people may have a different view, he believes that being part of a party and also publicly criticizing it won’t solve the issues.

“If I’m part of a group at the very senior level, I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to come out and criticize the government when I’m aware of the challenges and whatever was going on. As a senior member of the party, the last thing I’ll do is to claim that I have no knowledge of whatever was going on. Is that what you expect a founding member of the party to do, that if there are challenges within the party, I come out openly to speak about it, for whose benefit?” he quizzed.

Speaking on TV3 New Day, he indicated that, timing is an important tool in every situation.

According to him, it is always better to find an appropriate time to address issues rather than jumping on the trend of condemning government at any given chance.

“I think that there’s time for everything. When you want to speak about an issue, you find the appropriate time to speak about it especially when you aware of the circumstances that have given rise to the situation that you find yourself in,” he stated.

Mr. Kyerematen also revealed that, his silence during certain pressing issues as Cabinet Minister and a member of the Economic Management Team is due to the oath of secrecy that is signed by members of the cabinet.

“What I’m saying is that, we have an oath of secrecy that we sign on to as cabinet minsters and I don’t think that this is the right forum for us to talk about who said what and our different views on programmes.

“I don’t think it is appropriate, but let’s take it that, that is my view that it could’ve been done differently,” he said.

Mr. Alan John Kyerematen who is also the former Trade Minister announced his resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

He also disclosed his decision to contest the Presidential race as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections and has decided to lead a new movement which he calls, ‘Movement for Change’.

“I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”

“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new Movement for Change in Ghana. The brand logo for the Movement is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity,” Mr. Kyerematen explained.