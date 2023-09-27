A member of the Bawumia campaign team, Kofi Tonto has expressed his admiration and respect for former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, the government spokesperson said he is pained by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant resignation.

“It hurts that he has left because he is intelligent and honorable. Alan has served NPP and Ghana in many positions and at this point deserves to lead Ghana. It’s not a crime because he is a founding father but delegates are the kingmakers and they have the final say,” he said.

Kofi Tonto noted however that, not every dedicated and long-serving party member can achieve their political dream.

“Past and present Presidents struggled before getting to the top but it takes the strongest to pull through. Even at that, there are a few party members who do not support their bid. There are many astute party members who have not benefitted from the party but still serve for its progress. That’s also their service. They remain ordinary from the beginning to the end,” he added.

He called for a united front to help NPP break the eight.

