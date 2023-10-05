The anticipation, suspense and intensity are steadily on the rise as the 2023 National Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) approaches.

The highly-anticipated school quiz competition is making a triumphant comeback, with participating schools from all corners of the nation gearing up for the showdown in this year’s national championship race.

A staggering 147 schools have thrown their hats into the ring, all vying for the coveted trophy and the ultimate bragging rights.

Among this impressive roster, 27 schools have already secured their positions in the one-eighth stage of the national championship race.

Now, the excitement and emotions are set to soar as 117 schools diligently prepare to kickstart the long-awaited competition in the preliminary stage.

In ensuring a level playing field, great care was taken in the selection of schools competing against each other in the prelims, with each group carefully curated from pots labelled A, B, and C.

The epicenter of this intellectual battle is none other than the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where all participating schools have converged with eager anticipation.

Circle your calendars for the thrilling preliminary showdown scheduled to run from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9, 2023. From there, the victorious schools will advance to the one-eighth stage of the national championship race.

Following the one-eighth stage, the triumphant schools will continue their quest in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the competition, all hosted on the prestigious KNUST campus.

The grand finale of the national championship will then culminate at the renowned National Theater, Accra on Tuesday, October 24.

Prepare for an exceptional showcase of knowledge and skill, as the 2023 NSMQ National Championship promises to be an unforgettable event, brimming with excitement, drama, and exceptional intellectual prowess.

The 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service in partnership with Goil PLC.

The broadcast of the National Science and Maths Quiz on JoyNews and Joy Prime is supported by Vitamilk, NASCO, German Ozone Medical Center, Royal Foam, Jamaa Soap, Heritage Christian College, Virtual Security Africa, Ace Medical Insurance, Chopbox Technologies, Sintex Tank, DBS, Built Financial Technologies, Beta Malt, and Family Health University College.

Below are the schools contesting against each other in the preliminary stage of the national championship race.