The people of Adentan community in the Greater Accra region are the latest beneficiaries of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)’s Sports Infrastructure Project, receiving a new AstroTurf.

The facility is aimed at economically empowering the youth through sports with an opportunity to improve their skills on standard FIFA pitches.

The pitch, which comes with floodlights and a fence, is one of several social impact interventions executed by the GNPC Foundation across the country and is expected to improve the general health and wellbeing of people while offering young members of the community an avenue to polish their football talents.

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, who is the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, at a short handing over ceremony stated emphatically that GNPC as a body corporate has made it a deliberate policy to use a significant portion of their share of the oil revenue to do social interventions such as this to remarkably improve the quality of life of the people of Ghana.

He said giving the passionate affection Ghanaians have with sports, the pitch offers an opportunity to support the unearthing and further development of talents within the locality.

“As we all know, with regular and consistent training and exercise, comes good health and well-being so I implore all stakeholders to ensure this facility is maintained to serve its fullest purpose,” he added.

The MCE of Adentan Municipality, Alexander Daniel Nii Noi Adumoah, on receiving the facility on behalf of the people, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to GNPC for providing them with a project the youth have earnestly waited on.

Commenting further, he said: “Many of our youth in the community are naturally gifted and talented footballers who needed a facility suchlike this to exhibit their skills and we’re of the firm belief that the next ‘Abedi Peles’ and ‘Asamoah Gyans’ will be produced from this locality.”

In attendance were the representative of Adentan Traditional Council, Obed Nii Anyetei Kwakoranya, and Emmanuel Sackey, Assembly member for the Manmomo electoral area.