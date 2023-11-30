‘Spotify Wrapped,’ an annual summary based on data, showcasing consumers’ streaming habits and providing insights into their top artistes and musical preferences for the year has shown that Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew has 5.9 million streams on his music.

Based on the data, Mr Drew has a million listeners from 183 different countries with 257.2K listening hours.

In appreciating this huge milestone, the Afrobeats artiste shared a poster of his charts adding that he would release an EP next year to ‘spoil’ his fans.

“Dropped just two singles and a remix this year, it’s only right I spoil you next year. EP on the way. Thank you for your support” he said.

