The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sagnarigu constituency of the Northern claims the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly tried to register non-residents which resulted in the disturbance and firing of gunshots on Sunday.

The Northern Regional NDC Organizer, Abdallah A. Baba disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday.



Abdallah claimed the NPP parliamentary candidate, Felicia Tettey on Saturday bused people from Tamale South to register in Sagnarigu.

But the NDC’s vigilant supporters at the centre detected the plan and raised an alarm and prevented the foreigners from registering.

“However, these same people were repackaged and brought back on Sunday and we resisted again but while the argument was still ongoing, some people we suspect are NPP members started firing shots, causing people to flee,” he narrated.

Following the incident, the NPP and the NDC have engaged in blame games over the affiliation of the perpetration.

“We have lodged an official complaint with the police, demanding thorough investigation and possible prosecution,” he stated.

However, the NPP Chairman, Alhaji Musah Fuseini Dangoomah, has denied the allegations and countered that the gunmen were from the NDC.

Meanwhile, no casualties were recorded and no arrest has been made.

RELATED: