The communication officers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region have announced an indefinite strike.

They are demanding details about the auction of tipper trucks, front loaders, and graders that belong to the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

During a press conference in Sunyani, the communication officers expressed frustration over their unsuccessful attempts to obtain information about the auction of the trucks and equipment.

The spokesperson for the communicators in the region, Abubakari Yakubu, emphasized that this equipment could have been used to improve the roads in the region.

As a result, they have decided not to return to the studios until they are provided with information about who authorized the auction and the reasons behind it.

“Somewhere last week, before the region woke up, these important trucks have been auctioned out to God knows who and why. It is therefore on the back of the development that we as communication officers in the Bono region, all of us, 12 of us, have decided to pursue this matter and demand answers from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

“Who authorised the auction of the trucks and why? We demand the answer and also, why did authorities park the trucks when the assemblies needed them for reshaping and other activities?

“These are our questions and we shall wait for the answers before we go back to the studios. As communication officers, we will not sit on the radio to defend this party until this matter has been resolved. No communicator from the NPP will defend the party in the region until the questions are adequately answered,” Mr Yakubu said.

