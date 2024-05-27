Entertainment publicist and event organizer, Elorm Beenie has given more details about John Claude Tamakloe, a content creator who tragically died in an accident involving Ghanaian highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the deceased is a single young man with no child.

His death, Elorm Beenie said came to him as a shock after speaking to John Claude few hours before his demise.

“He started as a blogger, then became an editor, and later a publicist. When we started our event company in 2021, he took on the role of co-talent manager. He wasn’t married and had no children that I knew of. He was the ‘never say never’ guy, the live wire of our team, and his absence leaves a big vacuum” he stated.

Elorm Beenie said struggled to believe the news of John’s death.

“I called John’s brother, who hadn’t heard from him in days. Later, the driver granted an interview on UTV, providing more details, but I still held on to hope that John might be in a coma.”

The confirmation came from the forensic pathologist at Apam Catholic Hospital, who verified that John had died on the spot.

“I directed his brother to the police station, and we finally informed his family and decided to make the public announcement.”

Meanwhile, the accident occurred on the Accra-Apam highway when the car carrying KK Fosu and Bless collided head-on with another vehicle after a failed overtaking attempt.

Both musicians sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Apam Hospital for first aid before being transferred to Accra for further treatment.

Tragically, John, who was seated by the driver, lost his life in the incident.

MORE: