The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has said Ghanaians will choose former President John Mahama in the December elections to wipe away what he describes as the ‘horrifying’ legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, has urged Ghanaians not to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer in the upcoming elections.

He argued that, electing the former President would jeopardize the progress achieved during his tenure and endanger the nation’s trajectory.

But, Mr. Vanderpuye said Ghanaians are ready for a change.

He urged President Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians for his failures, which have resulted in significant hardships in the country.

Mr. Vanderpuye said history will remember President Akufo-Addo as the worst leader the nation has ever had.

“If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst President ever in the fourth republic of this country.

“He is the most corrupt President in our history. He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all.

“The youth of this country are looking for somebody who will come and change the legacy of joblessness, youth unemployment and hopelessness. Ghanaians will vote for a change so that somebody will come to erase this horrifying and very disgraceful legacy from our history,” he stated on Citi News.

