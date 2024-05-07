Registration for first-time voters is yet to start at the former head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at North in Accra.

This delay is attributed to technical difficulties.

The center serves Korle Klottey and other nearby constituencies as part of the ongoing limited voter registration drive.

Despite the anticipation, prospective voters are disappointed by the delay and are urging the EC to swiftly address the issues hindering the registration process.

By 11:30 am on Monday, not a single prospective voter had been registered, primarily due to concerns over malfunctioning machines and network connectivity problems.

The 21-day registration period, which commenced today, May 7, aims to enroll over half a million voters nationwide.

A 21-year-old nursing mother, who arrived at the center at 8:am, expressing her frustration, stressed the need for prompt resolution of the challenges.

“I came here like 8: am and the machine too is not working and they said they were bringing a new machine to do it for us and what they are doing here is not good and I feel so bad. We want them to come and do the registration for us” she told Citi News.

Attempts to get officials of the Electoral Commission to comment on the delay proved futile.

ALSO READ: