The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has explained why they will not congratulate President Akufo-Addo for his victory in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, NDC agents were ordered out of the Electoral Commission’s strong room after a meeting with the National Peace Council.

Mr. Nketia, in a meeting with some members of the NDC, explained that the Peace Council proposed a meeting to address tensions and discrepancies observed during the collation process.

This meeting, he noted, was intended to include all stakeholders and ensure that the final election results accurately reflected the will of the people.

But Mr. Nketia said the meeting at Movenpick never happened, and they went ahead to declare President Akufo-Addo winner.

From that day, he said, the NDC resolved not to congratulate the President as winner of the elections.

“It was the Peace Council people who came to create that confusion” he bemoaned.

