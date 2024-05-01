Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has accused independent parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi of distributing money during yesterday’s primary in the Ejisu by-election.

Chairman Wontumi claimed that Mr. Aduomi, who garnered 21, 534, representing 43.3% of the total votes cast was distributing money everywhere.

He stated that, he has photos to support his claims if Aduomi attempts to refute them.

However, he refrained from disclosing further details due to their focus on winning the primary.

He mentioned capturing a photo of the incident and even obtaining the Ghana card of an individual who received money as evidence.

Despite the individual apologizing, Wontumi took the Ghana card to substantiate his claims.

“I personally saw Aduomi sharing money everywhere. I captured a photo of the incident and even have the identity of someone who took the money. Because I witnessed everything, I asked the person to give me his Ghana card, which I have right now, to validate my claim,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

His comment comes after a viral video allegedly showed Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso placing a white envelope on the table in front of the Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the Ejisu by-election, leading to claims of monetary inducement in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).