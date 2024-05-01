The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent statements, alleging that they are stoking public anger and fostering divisiveness.

Mr. Pratt’s criticism follows President Akufo-Addo’s remarks made during a campaign event for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Ejisu by-election.

President Akufo-Addo urged voters to support the NPP candidate, implying that only NPP Members of Parliament could effectively advocate for development in their constituencies during his tenure.

However, Kwesi Pratt expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “When I was coming this morning, I listened to my friend and brother, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and I am sad because if you do that, you are getting people angry.”

Continuing his critique, Pratt remarked, “Nana Akufo-Addo went to Ejisu to campaign for the NPP candidate, and he was saying that he gives approval for all the roads in the country before they can be constructed. What does that mean? So, does that mean that in all the places where there are no good roads, he hasn’t given approval for the roads to be constructed? What a statement!”

“Besides that,” Pratt added, “he said he is an NPP president, and Nana Akufo-Addo is today telling us that he is an NPP president, so if you want development in your constituency, vote for an NPP person because an NPP member is the one who can go to the president to talk about development.”

“I am sad because I thought that as a president, he was leading us all, but he has become a president for a political party.”

