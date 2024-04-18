The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Chairman Wontumi) says the party will defeat its former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi in the upcoming by-election.

The prediction follows a decision by Mr. Aduomi to contest as an independent candidate, while the party has put up a candidate.

Last week, the former MP’s team announced the decision just before the NPP elected its candidate for the election to replace the late Dr. John Kumah.

Among other things, they had raised concerns over the reluctance of the NPP leadership to address crucial issues with the delegates album, which they said undermines its integrity and fairness, hence the decision to go independent.

But speaking to JoyNews, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP said the party is disappointed in the former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

“Honourable Osei Adjei was the MP, he was a minister, then you came to overthrow him. You also became Deputy Minister and John Kumah also came to overthrow you.

“So now why don’t you want to follow the party? Even John Kumah defeated him and Honourable Kwabena Boateng will defeat him too.

“But at the moment, development is what the people of Ejisu need and I am going to support the elected candidate to ensure we do what we can to address all their needs and wants,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi also quizzed if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was behind Aduomi’s push to go independent.

“Is it the NDC pushing him? We are going to go deep into it because NPP has helped you, so you cannot be disloyal to this party. If we ask you what you have, it is all what NPP has helped you to achieve.

“This is what you can boast about. So if you don’t allow Kwabena Boateng to go, how will your turn come again,” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the former MP has dismissed claims of betraying his party which he accused of not treating him fairly.

Addressing the media during the submission of his forms to the Electoral Commission, Mr. Aduomi was confident he will emerge victorious in the by-election.

“I’m a civil engineer, I work. I’m not going to Parliament because I want money. If I want money I won’t go. I want to go to Parliament because I want to help my people the way I started and want to continue, it’s not about money.

“If I lose, I don’t care, but my people want me to continue with the good work I did, that is why they are calling for me. If I lose, there’s no problem, I will not quarrel with anybody.

“And I believe if they (NPP) also lose, they will not quarrel with anybody, it’s elections. The people will decide.

“But I’m not thinking of it (returning to NPP), not until they change the way they go about things, or until things are put right,” he stressed.

