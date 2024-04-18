Residents of Mallam near the ‘borla’ road within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, took to the streets in protest on Thursday, demanding the asphalting of a 1-kilometer stretch of road.

Approximately one hundred residents participated in the protest, accompanied by police officers.

They brandished placards bearing messages urging authorities to address the road issue, with slogans such as “No road, no vote.”

Despite observing a pile of stones and coarse sand at the road’s edges, residents dismissed it as a superficial attempt to placate them rather than a genuine effort to resolve the problem.

Abel Tetteh, spokesperson for the group, expressed disappointment in local authority and the failure of their Member of Parliament (MP) and Assembly members to address the issue.

He questioned the government’s commitment to asphalt the roads in Mallam since other areas in Accra are getting more than enough of the good roads.

The residents are now appealing directly to the government for intervention and assistance to improve their road conditions.

“It has happened, because these people do not respect us, first of all, they invited us, they didn’t come to us again. We want an asphalt [road] with a white line. The government said it is doing asphalt everywhere so where is ours? We are appealing to the government to do our road for us.

“We don’t want the MP to come again because the MP has failed us, and the Assembly members too have failed us. We the residents of Bola road are tired of the bad and dusty road for the past 30 years” he bemoaned.

