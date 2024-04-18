Priests and priestesses from various clans in Tema Newtown have performed rituals to pacify the land following a shooting incident that claimed two lives last Friday.

The rituals performed on Thursday morning saw some of the priestess topless, revealing their breasts as they marched through the streets in the town.

They however had a piece of cloth tied around their waist to cover their front and back, while their thighs were also exposed.

The priests on the other hand wore traditional white and red regalia.

The shooting incident is said to have occurred during a procession on the final night of the Kplejoo celebration.

A group of jubilant youth blocked access to a vehicle carrying officers of the Eastern Command of the Ghana Navy, causing the occupants to fire gunshots to disperse the crowd.

Three others are currently on admission at the Tema General Hospital receiving medical attention.

They marched around the community reciting incantations amid the pouring of libations to avert any similar calamity from befalling them in the future.

According to them, they uphold traditional values, adding it has even become necessary as the incident is not the first to be witnessed in the community.

Adom News’ Isabella Gidiglo reported that, there was heavy security presence at the Naval Headquarters to avert a reprisal attack.

Video attached above:

