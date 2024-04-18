Public Sector Analyst, Harry Yamson has said both the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Board of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) cannot evade responsibility for the misappropriated funds and financial losses incurred by the state.

He said accountability should extend beyond individuals to include the oversight bodies and supervisory ministries involved.

Mr. Yamson’s comment comes following the sentencing of former MASLOC boss, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and Daniel Axim, the former Head of Operations, to 10 and 5-year jail terms respectively by an Accra High Court.

The court found them guilty on all 78 counts, including willfully causing financial loss to the Republic.

In an interview with Starr News, Mr. Yamson stressed the historical lack of effective oversight over MASLOC and suggested that, accountability should encompass not only the board of the company but also its supervisory Ministry, which reports to Parliament.

In his view, it is important that Parliament fulfills its responsibilities in overseeing such institutions.

“MASLOC has been bedevilled with poor oversight responsibility since its inception, and some other institutions are responsible for that. There is an oversight Ministry and that Ministry reports back to Parliament and parliament must also perform its responsibilities”.



“Parliament and supervisory ministries must be held accountable for failing to perform its duties,” he added.

