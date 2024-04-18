The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has ruled out any possibility of water contamination resulting from oil spillage from a vessel which has broken down on the sea around Old-Ningo.

The vessel, carrying over one million litres of crude, was reported to have made an emergency docking at the Prampram area instead of the Tema port due to technical challenges.

The NPA, Customs Preventive Service, National Security and other stakeholders have since Sunday been racing against time to cart crude oil from it, without spillage.

But the Public Relations Officer of the NPA, Abdul-Kudus Mohammed tells JoyNews, there is no cause for alarm.

“I understand that there could be some possible droppings of it into the water but my information is that it is not of a certain proportion that could be a cause for worry.

“For now, our remedy is around the organisation to cart the fuel from the vessel to the refinery.”

He also assured that the four-day evacuation exercise should be completed today.

“Hopefully by close of day, we should be able to fully evacuate the crude oil on the vessel meant for Akwaaba Refinery

“If we are not able to do that late into the night, then we can finish sometime tomorrow morning. But the hope is that we should be able to evacuate all of the crude oil from the vessel,” he said.