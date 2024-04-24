Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi incurred the wrath of some residents in Ejisu ahead of the by-election.

The NPP man is said to have taken former Member of Parliament, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to the cleaners who deciding to go independent.

Chairman Wontumi could not fathom why someone who said he was not interested in being an MP is all of a sudden contesting against the NPP.

He claimed Mr. Owusu Aduomi’s decision to contest the by-election as an independent candidate is to enure the NPP loses the seat.

But this comment did not go down well with supporters of the former MP who booed Chairman Wontumi during his campaign tour in Bonwire.

They believe the former Ejisu MP is only seeking power to champion development in the area and not to take revenge on the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed six candidates for the by-election, with Lawyer Kwabena Boateng representing the NPP and Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi running independently.

