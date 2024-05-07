Administrator for District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Torshie Addo says they are mandated by law to fulfil their duties primarily to the various districts before considering projects like the Youth Resources Centers.

She told JoySports in an interview when asked when monies will be released for the completion of the stalled projects nationwide.

“Once we receive our budget and pay the districts, then we can look at all others. Our first obligation, as per the Constitution of Ghana, is to the districts. After that, we can look at other obligations,” she told JoySports‘ Atsu Tamakloe.

The Ho multipurpose facility is in a deplorable state four months after President Akufo-Addo commissioned it for use.

Despite spending over GH₵177 million on 10 youth resource centres in the country, only the Koforidua facility has been completed.

The facility in Ho, which was used for the Independence Day celebrations last year, is currently wasting away.

The basketball, volleyball, table tennis and handball courts are yet to be constructed.

Since the last quarter of 2022, the National Youth Authority (NYA) has not received its allocations from DACF.

Due to this, Wilkado Construction, contractors of the project, have stopped working for months.

It is now uncertain when the NYA will receive funds to continue work at the venue

ALSO READ: