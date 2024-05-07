The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has called for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders in the general election in December.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he highlighted the importance of collective efforts to ensure a credible process.

“One institution cannot ensure credible elections; everybody must play a role. The voter must be diligent, the media needs to help in education and fair coverage of the process and the Police must also apprehend those who flaunt the rules.

The political parties should play the game according to the rules and don’t disrupt someone’s campaign. Government should not abuse the incumbency and the EC will also work with the law,” he stated.

Dr. Quaicoe further assured the public that the Commission is working hard to ensure a free and fair elections.

“Administratively, we always involve the Police. The parties should be rest assured; our systems are working, our officers report to us daily, and the party agents have copies. We will also do an exhibition in the open. We will give the parties a copy of the register, both provisional and permanent,” he said.

Dr. Quaicoe is certain there will be no cheating or manipulation in the upcoming elections if all stakeholders work together.

READ ALSO: