The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called on victims of sexual and gender-based violence to make use of its ‘Helpline of Hope Call Centre’ to report abuse, complaints and grievances.

The toll-free lines for the call centre are 0800800800, 0800900900 and 0800111222 and they form part of the ministry’s efforts to address gender-based violence in the country.

The call was made in a speech read on behalf of the Gender Minister, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, at the 2023 Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church National Women’s Ministries Congress held at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Purpose

A Director at the Ministry, Matilda Bamfo, who read the speech on behalf of the Gender Minister noted that, the move was to enable Ghanaians, especially women and children, to easily report cases of abuse affecting them.

“These abuses affect the country’s economic growth and development since they are disadvantaged in utilising the country’s full human potential, particularly the female population, which forms the majority,” she said.

She encouraged women to take advantage of the newly introduced helpline to help fight against all forms of abuse in the efforts to build a safe and prosperous society for all.

She also congratulated the SDA church for creating a platform to empower women by addressing critical issues that affected them in the country.

In attendance were the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan; Director of Public Affairs at the University of Ghana, Dr Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah; President of the Southern Ghana Union Conference, Dr Thomas Techie Ocran; Northern Ghana Union Conference Women’s Ministries Director, Vida Linda Gyasi; and Southern Ghana Union Conference Women’s Ministries Director, Christiana Agyenim Boateng

Congress

The five-day congress which opened last Wednesday brought together about 4,000 women from across the country.

It was held on the theme “Empowered to Go: Get Involved Now.”

Some of the critical issues scheduled for discussion at the quadrennial event were the critical importance of education, abuse against women, curbing teenage pregnancy, skills training for women and community empowerment.

There were workshops and training for the women on topics such as handling sexuality in marriage, building bridges, women and stress-related issues, creating wealth, parenting and the act of fundraising.

There were also prayer convocations and musical concerts.

ALSO READ: