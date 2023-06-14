The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has condemned in no uncertain terms the abuse of a woman at Kupelga in the Upper East Region.

It described as cruel, brutal and barbaric the decision by the group to subject the young woman to such inhumane treatment.

The helpless unidentified woman was seen in a viral video being stripped naked while others opened her legs wide and took pictures of her private part.

According to reports, the attack on the woman was to avenge the killing of a resident by suspected nomadic herdsmen at Binaba in the Upper East Region.

But the police moved in swiftly leading to the arrest of four suspects.

But the Gender Ministry in a statement said the act is a blatant breach of her dignity and human rights which is punishable by law.

The Ministry condemned the Ghana Police Service for the arrest and urged the public to volunteer information for the arrest of the other suspects at large.

Below is the full statement: