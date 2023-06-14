A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has revealed that he disqualified James Gyakye Quayson, the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, twice from participating in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

Mr Jacobs stated that Mr Quayson was disqualified in both 2012 and 2016 because he failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship.

In an interview on Peace FM, Mr Jacobs alleged that Mr Quayson was concerned about losing his Canadian citizenship if he did not succeed in the primaries.

He explained, “I happened to be the chairman of the vetting committee when I wasn’t the regional chairman. I asked him (Gyakye Quayson) to present documents that showed he had renounced his Canadian citizenship, but he could not.”

Mr Jacobs further mentioned that he disqualified Mr Quayson in 2012 and, later in 2016, when he was the regional chairman and wanted Mr Quayson to contest at Assin Central.

However, Mr Quayson could not provide the necessary documents in either instances.

Mr Jacobs claimed that Mr Quayson was apprehensive about the consequences of renouncing his Canadian citizenship and losing the primaries.

He said, “he was afraid of what might happen to him if he renounces his Canadian citizenship and loses the primaries. In 2016, because he had people backing him, he contested in the primaries but he lost.”

The Supreme Court of Ghana, in a verdict on May 17, 2023, directed the Parliament of Ghana to remove Mr Quayson’s name as a Member of Parliament.

The court ruled that Mr Quayson was ineligible to contest the 2020 election in the case of Michael Ankomah Nimfah vs. James Gyakye Quayson.

Hmmmm!!! Listen to this clip and hear how Gyakye-Quayson was disqualified in 2012 & 2016 over the same dual citizenship issue. pic.twitter.com/KkFRyCrqF9 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) June 14, 2023

