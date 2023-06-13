The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono East Regional Chairman, Ibrahim Baba Bukari, is currently in critical condition after a speeding vehicle crashed into his motorcycle at Assin Bereku in the Assin North District of the Central region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday morning.

Mr Bukari was said to be on a door-to-door campaign in the area to rally support for the NPP’s Charles Opoku ahead of the bye-election set for June 27, 2023.

The constituency NPP secretary, Mr Asamoah confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh.

He said the injured chairman was conveyed with a helicopter from the St. Francis Xavier Hospital where he was initially rushed to Accra for further medical treatment.

Mr Asamoah said Mr Buakri sustained serious injuries but is currently in stable condition.

