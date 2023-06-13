The upcoming bye-election at Assin North, according to the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, is expected to be more challenging than the previous election held at Kumawu.

Dr Serebour Quaicoo, the Director of Electoral Services, discussed the upcoming bye-election in an interview with Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei on Adom TV’s political talk show, the Big Agenda.

Dr Quaicoo highlighted that Assin North has 99 polling stations with approximately forty-one thousand one hundred and fifty-eight voters.

“During general elections, we have a hundred (100) polling stations due to special voting. However, since there is no special voting in this bye-election, there will be 99 polling stations,” Dr Quaicoo explained.

When questioned about the reasons for considering the Assin North bye-election to be more difficult, Dr Quaicoo pointed out that most of the polling centres are situated in hard-to-reach areas, unlike Kumawu, where a majority of the centres were conveniently located within the town.

“In Kumawu, the polling stations were situated in areas where accessibility was easy. However, in Assin North, the polling centres are in rural areas, making accessibility very difficult,” Dr Quaicoo elaborated.

To ensure timely and efficient results, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC emphasised the need for increased resources.

“For us to obtain results on time, we must augment our resources,” Dr Quaicoo emphasised.