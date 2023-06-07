Renowned heart surgeon and former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), online portal, 3news, has reported.

The arrest is said to be linked to an ongoing investigation into corruption-related activities.

The OSP’s actions are reportedly connected to their inquiries into the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and Frimpong-Boateng’s involvement.

Earlier this month, the OSP had extended an invitation to the professor, leading to his subsequent arrest. However, he was swiftly released on bail of GH¢2 million.

He is currently on a 5 million Cedis bail.

Further updates will follow shortly.