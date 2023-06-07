National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is already celebrating the party’s victory in the Assin North constituency in the Central Region.

This follows the election of Charles Opoku as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the election slated for June 27, 2023.

The NPP National Organiser said their candidate is a people man who has the goodwill of the people at Assin North.

This comes after the NDC alleged that the NPP is conniving with the Electoral Commission (EC) to illegally insert Mr Opoku’s name in the constituency’s voters’ register ahead of the elections.

The EC has denied the claims explaining that, parliamentary candidates are only required to be registered voters.

The electoral body added that the constituency they are registered in does not hinder them from contesting for an election in another constituency.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Nana Boakye said their candidate sends shivers down the spine of the NDC.

“NDC is afraid of Charles Opoku that is why they are engaging in such theatrics but they have failed,” he stressed.

After the internal election, the NPP National Organiser said they have hit the ground running to market their candidate ahead of the bye-election.

“Charles Opoku is the next MP for Assin North; we are taking over the seat,” Nana Boakye stated.