Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, has made remarkable claims about his ability to destroy deities.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV, he boldly stated that he has destroyed countless gods throughout his ministry.

Recounting the origins of his nickname, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the spiritual leader shared a vivid dream that led to his newfound identity.

He explained, “One night, while I was asleep in Kumasi, I dreamt of finding myself in a place that resembled a hospital. Suddenly, a group of people emerged from the crowd and held me near a pulpit, chanting, ‘What is his name?’ Others responded, ‘His name is Kyiri Abosom’ which means the pastor who hates gods. I heard this name repeatedly until I woke up from my sleep, questioning its meaning.”

Continuing his narrative, Osofo Kyiri Abosom disclosed an encounter that solidified his association with the name.

“I was working as a radio pastor at Ash FM, owned by Kennedy Agyapong, in Kumasi. One dawn, after preaching and returning to sleep, someone appeared to me and said, ‘You are lucky, I have changed your name.’ He declared that my name would be Kyiri Abosom, a name that would become immensely popular worldwide. It would bring blessings that would benefit many people. I had a lengthy conversation with this person until I woke up, and I knew then that God had given me this name. So, I embraced it and carried it with me to fulfill my calling.”

The self-proclaimed destroyer of idols then shared a story about the motivation he gained from destroying one particular idol.

He recalled a lady who approached him with her father’s idols, seeking guidance.

He explained, “I informed her that the only solution was to destroy the idols. Although I hadn’t yet destroyed any idols since taking on the name Kyiri Abosom, I promised her that their destruction would bring her comfort. When I visited her father, I was quite nervous. However, during our conversation, he asked me to sit in his chair instead. As I complied and shook his hand, he revealed that the gods had told him I would be unable to speak if I sat in that seat. But since I could speak, I would be able to destroy the idol. His words filled me with the courage to pursue my name, Kyiri Abosom, and transform it into what it represents today.”

Osofo Kyiri Abosom clarified that he doesn’t randomly roam about destroying idols, as is sometimes reported.

Instead, he emphasized that he responds to invitations from individuals who have grown weary of the gods they serve. “I don’t simply appear at people’s houses to destroy idols. I only go when I am called upon by those who are tired of the gods they worship,” he clarified.

When asked about the number of gods he has destroyed, Osofo Kyiri Abosom admitted that he has lost count. “I haven’t kept track of the exact number, but I know there have been numerous instances, and it has brought great help to many people. I don’t go around actively searching for gods to destroy; instead, people come to me with their problems, and I provide the necessary assistance,” he added.

In addition to his spiritual endeavors, he ventured into politics by contesting in the 2020 General Election for the presidency of Ghana.

Representing the party he founded, the Ghana Union Movement, he unfortunately did not emerge victorious in his bid for the country’s highest office.