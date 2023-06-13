The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has dismissed reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo was angry at the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, after the national anthem was sung at the 2023 Green Ghana Day event.

During the national anthem, the president spotted the chief of Mempeasem in Accra, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, and his elders seated.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the President was seen angrily giving instructions to Mr Quartey to take action.

But in a statement, the GARCC explained that President Akufo-Addo didn’t express fury at the Minister.

“We feel compelled to address certain misconceptions arising from this footage, as some have unfortunately misinterpreted the video to presume that the President was expressing fury at the Greater Accra Regional Minister,” the statement read in part.

Instead, Mr Quartey was instructed to tell guests who were seated while the National Anthem was played to rise from their seats.

“On the contrary, the President was instructing the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played before the start of the programme. The President and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic reverence to the National Anthem,” the statement explained.

GARCC has, therefore, urged the public and all well-meaning persons to disregard the contemptuous spin to the video which appears crafted to create unwarranted public disaffection.

Meanwhile, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw, has apologised to the President over the development.

He explained he was ill and felt weak after having waited very long for the start of the programme.

