Former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Advocates for Environmental Protection and Green Spaces in Ghana

Drawing from his experiences in Germany as a surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng emphasizes the importance of Ghanaians taking conscious actions to safeguard the environment and combat issues like illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Having witnessed the success of Germany’s approach, he urges the government to establish green belts in every city throughout the country.

He highlights that German cities boast forested areas connecting various suburbs. This design allows for pleasant recreational activities such as walking, cycling, and jogging.

Restaurants within these green spaces further enhance the experience, catering to people of all ages.

Expressing his aspirations for Ghana, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng envisions a similar transformation with a focus on tree planting, forest preservation, and the creation of gardens in towns and cities.

He believes these initiatives would not only provide recreational opportunities but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of the population.

His remarks align with the recent Green Ghana Day celebrations, which took place in every district across the country.

Launched by President Akufo-Addo in 2021, under the guidance of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, this initiative aims to aggressively promote afforestation and reforestation.

It addresses the significant loss of forest cover caused by illegal small-scale mining and timber logging.

While the initial goal for the inaugural event in 2021 was to plant five million trees, Ghana surpassed expectations by planting over seven million seedlings.

In 2022, the country planted more than 26 million trees, surpassing the target of 20 million.

On May 17th, this year’s Green Ghana Day was officially launched by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The revered King urged all patriotic Ghanaians to support the tree-planting exercise, emphasizing that collective efforts are essential to protect the country’s forest cover and leave a greener legacy for future generations.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu pledged to lead his chiefs and people in planting 2.5 million trees to safeguard the enclave of Lake Bosomtwe in the Bosomtwe District.

The Green Ghana Day initiative aims to instill a sense of responsibility and tree cultivation among citizens, particularly the younger generation.

By doing so, it seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and enhance the beauty of the environment.

Notably, the survival rates of the seedlings planted in 2021 and 2022 stood at an average of over 81% and 72%, respectively.