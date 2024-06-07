To promote environmental sustainability and create a lasting impact, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyimah has urged students to plant trees to leave their legacy.

Speaking at the initiative dubbed One Student, One Tree to commemorate the 2024 Green Ghana Day event at Kyabobo Girls School in Nkwanta South, Mr Owusu-Gyimah emphasised the importance of planting trees not only for the present generation but also for future generations to come.

He stressed the numerous benefits of trees, including providing oxygen, reducing air pollution, and combating climate change.

According to him, planting a tree is simple yet a powerful way to make a positive impact on the environment.

He said by planting a tree, they are not only contributing to a greener and healthier planet but also leaving a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy.

The MCE encouraged students to take action and participate in tree planting activities in their communities and take care of the trees they plant to ensure their survival and growth.

The district Forestry Manager, Isaac Boamah, urged residents to take care of the trees planted to ensure their survival and growth.

He acknowledged the importance of trees in combating climate change, providing clean air, and preserving biodiversity.

Mr Boamah also highlighted the economic benefits of trees, such as providing timber, fruits, and medicinal plants.

He therefore encouraged residents to water, prune, and protect the trees from pests and fire.

Also in an interview with Adom News, some of the students were enthusiastic about their role in contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

They expressed their commitment to regularly watering and monitor the growth of the trees planted to ensure their health and longevity.

