In the spirit of recovering Ghana’s lost forest cover, the National tree planting exercise led by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries across the country has seen its turn at the Northern Region.

His Royal highness, Overlord of Dagbon,Ya-Na Abukari II joined by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Hon. Akwasi Konadu and other officials has on Friday,7th June, 2024 to plant tree seedlings to commiserate the tree planting exercise.

He praised government for instituting the Green Ghana initiative to help recover lost vegetation in the country while encouraging Ghanaians to take good care of the seedlings planted to grow to maturity in order to achieve its purpose.

He cautioned the youth to desist from engaging in illegal trees logging and bush burning activities that affects the vegetation.

“Its such a shame to see our landscape from the windows of aircrafts, looking down to see my beloved land being wasted away and it’s negative implications on the output of our farmers and our possible inabilities to feed our families in the future”.

The Overlord of Dagbon, said, his community will wholeheartedly adopt the laudable tree planting initiative and pledged his support and readiness to do their best in protecting the environment.

Addressing the gathering at the Gbewa Palace on the occasion, Hon. Konadu acknowledged and thanked his royal highness and the people of Dagbon for their continued support in the afforestation drive.

He reiterated the objective of the Green Ghana Project is aimed at intensifying afforestation and reforestation of Ghana’s degraded landscapes, therefore the urgent need for every Ghanaian to come on board and plant more trees to curb the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution.

Hon. Konadu explained that, this year’s theme, “growing for a greener tomorrow” is targeted at growing plants for a sustainable environmental conservation for future wellbeing and support human survival.

He called on all citizens to take part in this year’s planting to secure a greener future.

The tree planting exercise brought together stakeholders from the government, faith-based organizations, school children, non-governmental organsiation as well as some residents to plants across the municipalities and their vicinities.