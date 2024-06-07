The Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, has reportedly died.

The politician is said to have passed on at his home in Adjringano, Accra, on Friday, June 7, 2024.

He was 76 years old.

According to ChannelOne News, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NPP, Daniel Tanko Dauda, confirmed the news.

He mentioned, however, that the party is yet to receive official communication from Dr. Kangbere’s family.

Reports also indicate that Dr. Kangbere had been battling renal health issues for some time.

Following Dr. Kangbere’s demise, the first vice chairman of the NPP in the Upper West Region, Mr. Adul-Rahman Aziz, is expected to assume the role of regional chairman.

In 2022, as the incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, Dr. Kangbere was re-elected after defeating his main contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, by a slim margin.

Dr. Kangbere received 130 votes out of a total of 242 valid votes cast, while Mr. Toyina garnered 112 votes.

