In a joint effort to promote quality education, Empower Playgrounds and the Interact Club of Tema International School (TIS) have donated 10 desktop computers and Rachel plus router to Obosono D/A Basic school in the Akuapem South district of the Eastern region.

Empower Playgrounds Inc. a non-profit organization founded in 2008, aims to improve education in Ghanaian communities.

Through their innovative playground systems, they generate electricity to charge LED lanterns and provide educational resources, empowering students to reach their full potential.

The Country Director of Empower Playgrounds, Isaac Darko-Mensah explained that, the donation is aimed at providing quality education to the students and forms part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, and we are committed to supporting students through educational programs,” he said.

Mr Darko-Mensah emphasised the need for strict conditions to ensure the successful usage of the equipment.

“We want to ensure that the equipment is used effectively and efficiently, so we will be exploring measures to ensure their durability and extend their lifespan.” The country director,” he added.

A representative of the Interact Club of Tema International School said, “This presentation aligns with our values of community development, and we are proud to support the educational journey of these students.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking potential, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote quality education.”

The teaching staff, proprietors, and students expressed their gratitude to Empower Playgrounds and the Interact Club of Tema International School for the support.

The students expressed gratitude to the donors.

“The equipment will encourage us to pursue and explore more in the field of technology. We call on entities, individuals, and the government to provide sustainable learning materials and equipment.”

Other officials from Empower Playgrounds, philanthropic ladies of the Tema International School Interact Club, and other dignitaries attended the brief event.