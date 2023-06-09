It was a heartbreaking moment as staff and management of The Multimedia Group joined the family of its late Lead Camera Technician, Modestus Eloame Zame to bid him farewell.

The final funeral rites took place on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Transitions funeral home, Haatso in Accra.

Clad in black, the family members, staff, close friends and old school mates from Keta Senior High Technical (KETASCO), National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) filed past the remains to bid their farewell.

Pacus, as he was affectionately called, left behind a wife and three children.

His mortal remains were interred in a private ceremony after many who gathered at his funeral struggled to come to terms with their loss.

Adomonline’s Photo journalist, Joseph Odotei was on the beat.

Widow

His Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, June 11 at Adonai Revival Church, Ghana – Pantang Borla Road at 7:00 am.

EOCO hunts two suspects over fraudulent activities