The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has launched a manhunt for two suspects on its wanted list.

A tweet posted by EOCO on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, identified the two suspects as Desmond Obukohwo and Nosa Justice Iyoha

The Nigerian natives are wanted for allegedly defrauding by false pretenses and money laundering.

The EOCO has, therefore, appealed to the general public for assistance towards their arrest.

More details on the wanted suspects are in the post below:

The following persons are wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office. pic.twitter.com/KNQUG75F3t — EOCOghana (@EOCOghana) June 6, 2023

