The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has launched a manhunt for three suspects over various crimes.

EOCO has identified the suspects as Ezekiel Mensah Otoo and Derrick Obeng aka Chilling and Nicholas Gyekye.

Ezekiel, who was declared wanted as far back as April 202, is still on the red list.

He is wanted for alleged offence of stealing and involvement in SIM swap fraud.

On his part, Derrick Obeng ‘Chilling’ is wanted for offences relating to theft, defrauding by false pretence and money laundering.

The last suspect is Nicholas Gyekye who is wanted for an unrelated crime.