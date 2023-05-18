Two persons have been picked by the Tax Compliance Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority for failing to issue Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) cash invoice to clients.



The GRA is embarking on special enforcement on compliance of the Value Added Tax.

The exercise is for revenue mobilisation by checking if companies and business owners are issuing GRA invoice receipt to clients.



So far, the team has visited three businesses namely, Tasty Treat Co. Ltd, Obsession and Luxiwear and it found out that all the business owners issued their business receipts instead of issuing GRA cash invoice.



The shop attendants of LuxiWear and Tasty Treat have been picked up by the enforcement team to the CID for the shop owner to come and answer why they failed to issue GRA’s cash invoice.



The enforcement teams explained that some members from their outfit went to those shops to buy goods and noted that wrong invoices were being issued.



Adom News reporter, Kwame Kulenu, who is with the team reports that so far two have been picked up by the enforcement team.

