The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Police Service have arrested some 49 Nigerian nationals suspected of engaging in human trafficking and cybercrime.

The group made up of 47 males and two females was arrested in Accra on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Seventy (70) laptops, fifty-one (51) mobile phones, nine internet modems, and two saloon cars were retrieved from their hideout during the operation.

A tweet posted by EOCO showed that forty-five (45) of those arrested were victims while the remaining four, Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi, and Evbuomwan Idowu were the traffickers.

The victims were lured into the country and promised jobs only to be subjected to all forms of physical abuse and forced to engage in cybercrime.

The victims have since been sent back to Nigeria and reunited with their families.

EOCO nabs a Human Trafficking syndicate in Accra. pic.twitter.com/ohenF6i3pV — EOCOghana (@EOCOghana) May 24, 2023

Below is the statement:

