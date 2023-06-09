President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has restated his government’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the environment and ensuring the success of the Green Ghana project.

In his address at the annual Green Ghana Day tree planting exercise held at the University of Ghana, he highlighted the crucial role of environmental preservation in tackling climate change in the country.

The President emphasized the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to these efforts, stating, “Government will continue to explore all avenues to enhance our forest cover through afforestation and reforestation programs, and protect our natural resources through community-based management and conservation initiatives.”

He urged all Ghanaians to actively participate in the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ target of planting 10 million trees per day by personally planting a seedling. “Today, your contribution is to step out, take a seed, plant it, and ensure its growth,” he urged the gathering.

Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor also assured Ghanaians that the trees planted in previous Green Ghana projects have thrived.

He encouraged citizens to continue nurturing these trees to maturity and announced the opportunity to add 10 million more trees this year.

The Minister highlighted the support provided by the Ministry of Lands and the Forestry Commission in nurturing the trees and called upon individuals to take responsibility for nurturing the trees in their homes, offices, and communities.

To help achieve this year’s target, the Ministry has made various seedlings available in forestry commission offices and other designated locations.

These seedlings encompass a range of species, including timber, Shea, ornamental, fruit, and multi-purpose trees.

The Minister concluded by urging Ghanaians and residents to actively participate by obtaining seedlings, planting them, and nurturing them into maturity.