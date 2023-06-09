The Minority Caucus in Parliament has cautioned the government against potential exploitation and the concentration of wealth during the Green Ghana Day initiative.

Members of the caucus expressed concerns that previous programs of this nature had been misused to divert funds from the state and taxpayers.

Green Ghana Day, an initiative launched by President Akufo-Addo in March 2021 through the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, aims to promote nationwide tree planting.

The inaugural event took place on June 11, 2021, with an estimated seven million tree seedlings planted across the country.

President Akufo-Addo reported that 85% of the trees planted during the first edition were successful.

During the third edition of Green Ghana Day, which was commemorated in Parliament on June 9, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Lands and Forestry Committee, Alhassan Suhuyini, expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in accounting for the project’s funding.

Mr. Suhuyini highlighted the contradiction between the President’s State of the Nation Address in 2022, where he announced the successful planting of 7 million trees (2 million more than initially planned), and the Minister’s response to a question in Parliament, stating that only approximately 4.89 million trees were planted.

In light of these discrepancies, Mr. Suhuyini questioned the actual number of trees planted and the amount of money allocated to the project, urging for greater transparency.

Furthermore, Mr. Suhuyini emphasized the need for Parliament to ensure that the Green Ghana Day initiative does not become a vehicle for misappropriation of taxpayer funds.

He stressed the importance of optimizing climate finance for maximum impact and effectiveness.

He further urged Parliament to implement strategies that promote proper financial management, preventing the misapplication of funds allocated for climate change mitigation and adaptation, while also ensuring optimal value for Ghanaians.