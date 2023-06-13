The Police have arrested four suspects at Kupelga in connection with the viral video in which a female victim is seen being subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by a group of people.

The suspects, Awizore Amolt, Akolbila Asorwogo, Atibila Aladago and Akolbila Ben, were arrested in a Police intelligence operation in the early hours of Tuesday, 13th June 2023, following a preliminary investigation into the said video.

The four suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting the investigation while police continue efforts to arrest other accomplices to face justice.

Meanwhile, the Police said they are in touch with the victim and her family with arrangements being made for a police clinical psychologist to provide her psycho-social support.

