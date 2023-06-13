Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment and Artiste Manager, Bullgod, has expressed genuine fears for the future of 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) New Artiste of The Year winner, Lasmid.

This was after Lasmid left Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music record label.

Kaywa in an earlier interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV confirmed rumours that the MTN Hitmaker 8 winner had parted ways with the music label.

He explained that the ‘Friday Night’ crooner had begun talking about leaving the label even before the 24th VGMAs.

Rumour has it that Lasmid wanted out because his request for a 50-50 split of revenue was declined.

In response to the development, Bullgod sought to first understand what Lasmid means exactly if he indeed wanted a 50-50 split, wondering whether the artiste was also ready to invest 50-50.

“When you say 50-50, what does it mean? So let’s take Vanilla, we’re investing everything, money, time and all that so he doesn’t have to spend his money. He’s also spending his time and talent. So when we say we’re giving you 10% of revenue and retain 90%, and you agree and sign, at which point do you demand 50-50 split? Maybe after six months, eight months or one hit song depending on the time span it takes, you ask for more…we don’t have a problem with that, but the question is, will you invest 50-50? Because you need to invest before you recoup,” he said on Takoradi-based Connect FM.

Nana Asiamah Hanson, as known officially, bemoaned that people downplay the guidance and investments music labels provide for artistes they sign.

According to him, without those, the talent will amount to nothing.

“We keep downplaying [the role of] artiste management, brands and labels but they play a serious role. We have so many talents, why are they not all out there? You need guidance and it takes a lot to do that. It’s not like we pick you up and everything starts working out automatically. You have your voice, if you think you can make it on your own, why did go for management?”

He added that if budding artistes feel they can do it without labels, they should just do it without worrying label owners.

“If Lasmid or anybody out there thinks they can do it, they should just do it. They shouldn’t come and worry people and later demand 50-50 because it’s unfair. If you want 50-50, no problem, but first pay the money we’ve put in your craft and I’m sure if you speak to Kaywa he’ll agree to this.”

The former manager of Shatta Wale expressed fear about the future of the artiste.

“I’ve seen countless acts leave like that and it didn’t turn out right. Kurl Songx left the label first and now where’s he? Kurl Songx would have made two songs with Sarkodie back to back? Kaywa made it happen. And then Yaw Berk. Where are they now? Sometimes we just have to look at what has happened already though our destinies are different. Even in marriages disagreements pop up, divorces happen. Even if you don’t get settlement, you have to leave amicably,” Bullgod said.

